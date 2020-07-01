MTV VMAs will happen as planned in New York City

“We’re elated to bring the 2020 ‘VMAs’ back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

“Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved,” the release stated. “Among the measures all parties involved have aligned to include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience.”

The VMAs will function as first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” said Oliver Weisberg, ceo of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets , in a statement.

“We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs,” that he said. “We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”