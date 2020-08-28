MTV VMAs 2020 will take place outside amid pandemic

Although the broadcast will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic, producers have made major adjustments for health precautions.

Keke Palmer is set to host.

BTS will make their first VMA performance debut with their new single, “Dynamite.” Miley Cyrus is set to perform her new single, “Midnight Sky.” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s will sing “Rain on Me.” You’ll also be treated to performances by Black Eyed Peas, CNCO, The Weeknd, Da Baby, Doja Cat and Maluma. Presenters include Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Honoring frontline medical workers

The event will pay tribute frontline medical workers, “who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances,’ according to MTV.

