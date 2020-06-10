MTV Fires Taylor Selfridge & Pulls Her Teen Mom OG At Home Special Over Past Racist Tweets!

MTV’s Taylor Selfridge could be the latest victim of the problematic reality star purge!

The network confirmed it has severed its relationship with the Teen Mom OG star over “past racist statements” the 25-year-old made on social media.

Fans noticed something was up on Tuesday night when an bout of Catfish aired at 8 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled special, Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special, which chronicled her and boyfriend Cory Wharton raising their first daughter or son together in quarantine.

Shortly after, MTV revealed that it had permanently separated with Selfridge, who has appeared on shows like Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach, as a result of her problematic past. A rep for the channel told E! News:

“MTV pulled ‘Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special’ from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Yup, another “woke” network at the moment realizing that it’s actually contributing to systemic racism giving problematic people a platform. We guess this falls into “better late than never” territory, but still… nice of one to finally show up, MTV.

Just a year ago, the network used Selfridge’s 2012 tweets — where she used the N-word, talked about being afraid of the black people at her work, and made many other disparaging comments about black women — for entertainment when Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, the ex-girlfriend of Cory, brought it as much as her in a August 2019 episode of the truth show.

When confronted about her offensive remarks by Floyd, the teacher’s aid-turned-model said:

“I don’t think that at that time, because I was younger, I don’t think I was convinced that it was such a thing negative. I thought, ‘Oh well, this is funny or something like that.’ But it’s not. I’m 25 now, this happened a long time ago… I don’t feel like that at all. That’s my biggest mistake. I just had to grow up, honestly. And I had to experience other areas. I was in one place for so long… I’m not [racist] but it’s hard to state that I’m not to anyone because of items that they’ve seen.”

Uh… ya think?

Selfridge took her Instagram Stories to handle her firing hours after her special was pulled, telling fans:

“As you guys already fully know our special didn’t air tonight. I made the decision a week ago to not film the next season of teen mom OG with Cory for the main benefit of myself and my daughter. I don’t believe the truth tv life style benefits me any further at this time in my life. With current events being what they truly are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do n’t have any further respect… Once again, I apologize proper I’ve hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes often times on the network and I would like to go on and continue to be the most effective version of myself. My past will not define who I am today and I really hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to offer a normal, healthier life for my family.”

We hope she and her family have a normal, healthier life.

That said: gurl, bye!