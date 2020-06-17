MTV Fires ‘Siesta Key’ Star Alex Kompothecras After Alleged Racist Social Media Posts

Click here to read the full article.

MTV has fired Alex Kompothecras from the reality show “Siesta Key” after allegedly making racist comments on social media.

The announcement came on the same day that season 3 of “Siesta Key” returned from a hiatus. Upcoming episodes will be edited to feature him less prominently, the show said.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of ‘Siesta Key,’” the show stated on Twitter.

The firing comes after racist comments made by Kompothecras on social media resurfaced online and had been shared by fan accounts, according to People.

“Siesta Key” was originally supposed to air two back-to-back episodes in its return from a three-month hiatus on Tuesday, but only one episode premiered. Kompothecras is not listed as a cast member on MTV’s website anymore.

Several scripted and unscripted shows have recently fired cast members over racist comments and behavior in light of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Last week, MTV cut ties with another reality show cast member, Dee Nguyen from “The Challenge,” over insensitive comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement. Bravo fired four cast members, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, for past racist actions. “The Flash” star Hartley Sawyer was cut after racist and misogynistic tweets from his past resurfaced as well.

“Siesta Key” follows a group of seven longtime friends in the Sarasota, Fla., area after they graduated from high school and entered college. The unscripted show was styled after other reality dramas like “Jersey Shore” and “The Hills.”

