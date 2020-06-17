MTV Fires Alex Kompothecras From Siesta Key After Alleged Racist Comments Resurface

MTV is continuing to cut ties with their problematic stars!

The second half of Siesta Key‘s third season premiered on Tuesday, only for fans to be met with an edited version of the originally planned episode to “minimize” the “presence” of Alex Kompothecras, who has now been fired by the network.

In a statement on Twitter, MTV wrote:

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

For those who missed it, yesterday’s premiere was originally scheduled to be two one-hour episodes back to back, but instead was just one 54-minute episode with the back of Alex’s head being visible once.

This comes after it was discovered the 25-year-old, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno just days ago, had allegedly written the N-word on a resurfaced Instagram post and commented that he was laughing at multiple other racist posts on the app.

Let’s not forget this isn’t the first time Alex was involved in some drama! Prior to the show premiering back in 2017, he was discovered to be the friend of several men in Florida who engaged in an act of animal cruelty. After petitions online and even death threats, the premiere party was canceled.

He told People at the time about the fallout:

“I got some horrific comments. My mom took it the hardest. She sobbed for three days in a row because she was scared for me. I couldn’t even go outside to walk my dog. It’s been hectic and scary.”

Animal rights activists were also less than pleased to discover there were photos on Kompothecras’ IG account which included himself posing with dead animals, including a shark, deer, and alligators: