MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns to face Bloemfontein Celtic, Kaizer Chiefs to play Maritzburg United

The official draw is yet to be made by the league but the procedure remains the same and teams already know who they will be facing next season

The match-ups for the 2020-21 MTN8 competition were confirmed on Saturday following the completion of the 2019-20 season.

As this has been in the previous season, teams that finished in the top four will enjoy home ground advantage and will be seeded, meaning they will play terms that are finished outside the top four.

Mamelodi Sundowns successfully overhauled Kaizer Chiefs and won the championship – their third successive league title and their 10th since the inception of the PSL.

The Brazilians will play Bloemfontein Celtic who finished eighth on the log.

Kaizer Chiefs finished second behind the Tshwane giants and will therefore play Maritzburg United, who finished seventh on the PSL log.

Orlando Pirates did the most they could since the arrival of Josef Zinnbauer in December 2019 by finishing third and qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup.

They will then get to face Cape Town City who finished sixth on the log after the tough campaign they had.

The Citizens were written off by many following the sacking of Benni McCarthy in 2019 but Jan Olde Riekerink saved the campaign and finished in a respectable despite the criticism from many…