Mt. Whitney French Roast, Dark Roast Organic Ground Coffee – 5 lb bag



Price: $39.25

(as of Jul 25,2020 00:39:53 UTC – Details)



Mt. Whitney coffee roasters is a nonprofit company. Mt. Whitney coffee roasters was created out of a passion for ultra-specialty coffee. In addition to our passion for coffee we also have a passion to help others. All profits, after expenses, are donated to feed, educate, and clothe those in need in Africa. Many of our mt. Whitney coffees are shade grown and certified organic. A shade grown coffee has better flavor because the growing time is slowed down by the shade. This gives the coffee time to develop complex flavors and sugars. Shade coffee farming (as opposed to clear cutting for full sun) creates healthy soil content, protects the environment, helps combat global warming, and creates a better quality coffee. It just makes sense. Coffee must be fresh so you can enjoy its wonderful aroma and flavor. We small batch roast our coffee and replenish amazon weekly to give you the freshest, coffee available on amazon. We package our coffee with the highest quality three layered aluminum bag with a one way freshness valve. All air is vacuumed out of the bag and nitrogen is injected to prevent oxidation of the coffee so we can deliver unequaled freshness and flavor.

SINGLE ORIGIN FOR SUPERIOR TASTE & QUALITY – Mt. Whitney’s French roast ground coffee is a single origin coffee, comprised of a single crop. Single origin coffees accentuate certain flavor attributes specific to a region, and are of superior taste and quality.

USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC COFFEE – Mt. Whitney’s French Roast is proud to bear the organic seal of approval from the USDA. This means that our dark roast coffee beans are certified organic and are grown without the use of prohibited substances.

UNEQUALED FRESHNESS AND FLAVOR – Our ground coffee is small-batch artisan roasted and made with 100% Arabica coffee. Our dark roast ground coffee is packaged in a high-quality, three-layered aluminum bag with a one-way freshness valve. All air is vacuumed out of the bag and nitrogen is injected to prevent oxidation of the coffee. We also replenish Amazon weekly to deliver unequaled freshness and flavor.

BREW IT YOUR WAY – Our ground roasted coffee beans work with most coffee makers letting you enjoy your cup of coffee exactly the way you want. Our coffees can also be used in a Keurig coffee maker with a reusable single cup basket to make a fresh cup of delicious coffee.