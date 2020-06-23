MSP to let campers reserve year in advance | Local News

You have go out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription will not include this article. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources, announced on June 16 an expanded reservation window for campgrounds, increasing from the six-month period to a 12-month period.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on June 30, campers can reserve a campsite at state parks one year in advance, to allow visitors and staff to better plan. Advance reservations are required for the most part campgrounds and park-run lodging, and can consist until 7 p.m. the day before arrival. Campers are encouraged to make reservations on the web at www.icampmo.com.

“The one-year camping reservation window will better allow large groups traveling together to book in advance,” said Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director. “As of Tuesday, June 30, all campers, such as the anglers who camp at the trout parks year after year, can begin making their reservations for the 2021 season.”

Missouri State Parks has instituted numerous changes related to campground operations to better facilitate appropriate social distancing and improve the safety of operations for Missouri State Parks’ guests and staff.

The additional measures include the following: