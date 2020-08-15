Msolla: Why Yanga SC will appeal TFF verdict on Morrison move to Simba SC

The Jangwani giants have revealed why they are not satisfied with the ruling made by the local federation on the transfer saga

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have explained why they will move to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to appeal the decision taken by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on the transfer of Bernard Morrison.

On Wednesday, TFF ruled in favour of the Ghanaian forward and thus allowed him to play for rivals Simba SC. Yanga had lodged a complaint with TFF after the player signed for Simba, insisting he still had a running contract with them until 2022.

Yanga chairman Mshindo Msholla has maintained they are not satisfied with the ruling by the Legal, Ethics, and Players’ Status Committee of the TFF and will still proceed to file a case with the international court in Zurich.

“There are many irregularities made during the case of which we vehemently believe there was foul play by the concerned Committee which deliberately chose to consume three days deliberating on a case which could have lasted even 10 minutes,” Msolla is quoted by Daily News.

“By taking such time, it means they [members of the committee] do not have the capacity to handle such type of cases or they were getting pressure from outside to rule in their favour.

“I understand it is impossible to get…