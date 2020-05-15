MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Calls ‘Obamagate’ The ‘Political Version Of The Tooth Fairy’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace dismissed President Donald Trump’s claims in regards to the “Obamagate” scandal on Thursday, saying the President’s accusations had been the political equal of the “tooth fairy.”

“I don’t mean to be sarcastic here,” Wallace mentioned. “But does Donald Trump really think that in any corner of the country that he needs to swing his way again that Obama is less popular or viewed as less competent or anyone thinks that this would have gone down worse on Obama’s watch than his?”

‘Political version of the Tooth Fairy’: Nicolle Wallace says the #Obamagate ‘conspiracy theory’ exhibits Trump’s perilhttps://t.co/sRoQnaH2xr — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 15, 2020

The New York Times Peter Baker mentioned, “Yeah, I understand the question. Look, part of this, of course, is who you’re targeting your messaging to. Part of this ‘Obamagate’ and the Obama message is aimed at the core supporters that he wants to keep on his side, that he cannot get to 271 electoral votes unless he starts off with the core voters that he brought to the table.”

‘Political Version of the Tooth Fairy’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Rakes Trump Over the Coals for ‘Obamagate’ Conspiracy https://t.co/N5IFVINMpH — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 14, 2020

Baker continued, “He needs to give them something to focus on other than how he has handled this pandemic because polls show that even a lot of his own supporters have had questions about that, don’t trust the information he’s giving them, have not been happy about some of the delays and other things that have been documented by our colleagues. I think that, therefore, you start with that base and then reaching out to the people in the middle has never really been his top priority.”

“He’s trying to reproduce the inside strength that he had three and a half years ago, and that’s always been a tough sell for a president who’s never been over 50% in the approval ratings in Gallup and some of these main polls, and it’s always been a tough challenge, and now it’s tougher given what’s happened these last few weeks.” Baker completed.

“I’ve never heard of the crime called Obamagate, it doesn’t exist… What this really is is an attempt to distract… not just from the terrible handling of the pandemic… but also, the terrible handling of the Flynn case itself” – @neal_katyal w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/lZHUiozDIl — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 12, 2020

MSNBC Host Gone Wild

Wallace responded in typical TDS-fashion, addressing visitor and former Joe Biden and Al Gore Chief-of-Staff, Ron Klain.

“Ron Klain, I know you’re here for your expertise in public health, but I’ve got to ask you this. I hear ‘Obamagate’ and I hear, ‘I’m bleeped with my base,’ because there is no ‘Obamagate.’ It’s the political version of the Tooth Fairy,” Wallace declared.

“Obamagate is not a conspiracy theory” Obama, Biden, CIA director Brennan, intelligence chief Clapper, legal professional normal Holder – ALL OF THEM used legislation enforcement towards political rivals that is the habits of a police state good job @davidharsanyihttps://t.co/NI0RlPYWZX — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 13, 2020

Wallace Says ‘Obamagate’ is ‘like invoking Santa or something totally made up’

“It’s fantasies and fairy tales, and it means nothing,” she continued. “It’s like invoking Santa or something totally made up. So to me, when I hear him use that term, Obamagate, that is groping for the hardcore supporter, which to me screams of real political peril. If he was in any safer political standing, he wouldn’t still be sucking up to the hardcore base.”

Wallace concluded, “Incumbent presidents running for president, it is always, always a referendum on you. So knock yourself out with the fantasies, Mr. President.”

“This will be all about you,” she completed.