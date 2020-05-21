MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski wants Trump blocked by Twitter: ‘A call is being set up’

“A call is being set up with @jack and the GC,” Brzezinski told her nearly 1 million Twitter followers, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the corporate’s common counsel.

TED CRUZ FEUDS WITH JOS SCARBOROUGH, SAYS HOST CHASED TRUMP ‘LIKE A TEENAGE GIRL THROWING HER PANTIES AT A BOY BAND’

In explicit, Brzezinski objected to Trump messages about Scarborough that the president posted Wednesday and on May 12.

In the May 12 message, Trump had referred to as for authorities to reopen an investigation into the 2001 dying of a former congressional aide to Scarborough – a case that authorities have stated was unintended, with no foul play suspected, according to The Washington Post.

Trump referred to the case because the “Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida.”

On Wednesday, Trump repeated the call, writing, “Open Cold Case!”

Brzezinski took offense to the president’s hypothesis on whether or not Scarborough was instantly concerned within the case.

“He’s once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets,” Brzezinski stated on the air.

“That’s sick. Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re a sick person,” Brzezinski added.

She accused Trump of attempting to make use of the previous case to deflect from Scarborough’s current criticisms of the president’s dealing with of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today, because he speaks the truth,” she stated, “and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day.”

Later, Brzezinski raised the chance that Twitter may share in accountability for the content material of Trump’s messages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“At what point is @Twitter a part of this?” Brzezinski wrote in one message, addressed on to Dorsey. “TAKE DOWN TRUMP’S ACCOUNT – the world world [sic] be safer.”

As of late Wednesday, neither Dorsey nor Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett had posted any messages confirming plans to speak with Brzezinksi or her employees.