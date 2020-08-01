MSNBC’s Joy Reid gleefully reacts to guest’s hypothetical ‘President Pelosi’ election indecision scenario

Harvard Law School teacher Laurence Tribe, an outspoken critic of the president, signed up with Reid on Friday’s installation of “The ReidOut” to desire Democrats not to play Trump’s “game” of enabling him to continue to be president if no winner is figured out following theelection He stressed out Trump can not lawfully state himself the “default” winner.

“He can’t really do it,” Tribe informedReid “The default solution in our system is President Nancy Pelosi. And I can think of worse things than that.”

A huge smile all of a sudden grew on the MSNBC host’s face, appearing happily amazed by the possible election result.

“You have made, I think, a lot of peoples’ nights, Laurence Tribe,” Reid gleefully responded. “President Pelosi, hmm.”

Reid released “The ReidOut” recently and was panned for her softball interview with previous Vice President Joe Biden, who was the very first visitor on her program.