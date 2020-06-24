MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough says President Trump ‘acts like he doesn’t want to get reelected’

TED CRUZ FEUDS WITH JOS SCARBOROUGH, SAYS HOST CHASED TRUMP ‘LIKE A TEENAGE GIRL THROWING HER PANTIES AT A BOY BAND’

“Time and time again, this guy, every day, acts like he doesn’t want to get reelected. He undercuts his aides who are trying to cover up for previous mistakes that he’s making, and the situation just keeps getting worse,” Scarborough stated. “You have to ask yourself, ‘Why is a guy who is down 10 points, 12 points, 14 points — why doesn’t he adjust?’”

The MSNBC host then stated Trump is “incapable” of adjusting, however not less than knew “when to keep quiet” again in 2016. “Morning Joe” performed a clip of Trump telling reporters on Tuesday that he wasn’t joking when it comes to slowing down coronavirus testing and that America has the perfect checks on this planet.

“The stupidity is incredible,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated.

“The ignorance is incredible,” Scarborough echoed. “We don’t have the best tests in the world.”

TRUMP RALLY GIVES FOX NEWS LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HISTORY

The MSNBC morning present then pivoted to mocking Trump for telling school college students at an occasion on Tuesday that he has questioned the place the 19 in “COVID-19” got here from.

“I don’t know where to begin… all the president had to do was ask any staff member in the White House, they would tell him the 19 came from the year of the outbreak,” Scarborough stated, noting that Trump’s repeated use of the time period “Kung Flu” is seen as racist by many Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m 57 years old, I can safely say, I’ve never heard anything like this before Donald Trump. I pray to God. I pray to Jesus that we, as a country, will never hear anything like this again,” Scarborough stated. “This is a guy that doesn’t act like he wants to be reelected.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough, who’re married, have been famously shut with Trump within the early levels of his political profession earlier than ultimately turning on him. The MSNBC hosts hung round Mar-a-Lago and have been as soon as accused of colluding with Trump throughout a city corridor occasion when a hot mic allegedly captured a commercial-break dialog. They are actually amongst his harshest critics within the mainstream media.