MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Says Trump ‘Endangering Troops’ Because He Doesn’t Wear A Mask

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell claimed that Donald Trump was “endangering the troops” when the President showed up at 2 Memorial Day occasions on Monday.

Mitchell Lavishes Praise on Joe as well as Jill Biden Before Only Being Critical of Donald Trump

Mitchell started her tirade by applauding Joe as well as Jill Biden’s use masks throughout their Memorial Day tasks.

“Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden emerged for the first time from their home since March 15th, I believe. And it showed they were both wearing masks. They went to a war memorial in New Castle, Delaware,” Mitchell claimed. “This is also almost the fifth anniversary of their son, a veteran, Beau Biden’s death. So these are really touching — a touching war memorial visit.”

Mitchell claimed of the previous vice head of state, “the first time that he is coming out of his home, and I guess testing whether there were other safe ways that he can emerge, given his age, given the restrictions, and the fact that he is modeling what the government is saying to model, in contrast to the president, who’s going against his own government.”

Jennifer Palmieri, the previous White House interactions supervisor for Barack Obama, after that chipped in regarding what Memorial Day might have appeared like if Joe Biden or Barack Obama remained in the White House as opposed to Trump.

Mitchell: Trump is ‘endangering the troops’

That’s when Mitchell entered to claim the President had actually threatened UNITED STATE soldiers.

“Clearly, (Biden’s) numbers have gone up as he’s been campaigning from home, virtually, and the president,” Mitchell claimed. Then she claimed that mask-less Trump“arguably, is endangering the troops, the people who have to travel with him, as well as the people that he meets along the way, and he has not been socially distancing or wearing a mask when he’s around them, so, obviously time will tell.”

Typical MSNBC

Two inquiries:

A How is Trump threatening soldiers or any person else if he doesn’t have coronavirus?

B. Why is Biden using a mask at a battle memorial? There was nobody there yet him as well as his other half.

But felt confident, these factors were never ever resolved. Of program they weren’t.

Because MSNBC exists as a system to slam Donald Trump, not to really assess or report information.