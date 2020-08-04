MSNBC Producer Quits, Says Her Channel Is A ‘Cancer’ That ‘Stokes National Division’

On Monday, a previous MSNBC producer composed an open letter describing why she left the leftist cable television outlet recently, knocking them as a “cancer” that is “stoking national division” by enhancing “fringe voices” and requiring “journalists to make bad decisions on a daily basis.”

The letter’s author, Ariana Pekary, explained herself as an “integral member” of MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

Some individual news: why I’m now leaving MSNBC It’s not the optimum time for modification however the time does not feel optional, any longer.https://t.co/HbZo0weiUs — Ariana Pekary (@arianapekary) August 3, 2020

RELATED: CBS News’ Lara Logan Blasts ‘Liberal’ Media, Calls Her Admission ‘Professional Suicide’

‘We are a cancer and there is no cure’

“July 24th was my last day at MSNBC,” Pekary composed. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next exactly but I simply couldn’t stay there anymore.”

“My colleagues are very smart people with good intentions,” she stated. “The problem is the job itself. It forces skilled journalists to make bad decisions on a daily basis.”

Pekary declared that it was “practically baked in to the editorial process” at MSNBC that material choices were practically solely what may get the most rankings which independently …