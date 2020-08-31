MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Calls Black Republican Speeches ‘Minstrel Show’

Many were enlightened and influenced by the speeches recently at theRepublican National Convention Some of the very best of the oratory lot originated from black Republicans there to reveal their assistance for President Donald Trump.

Powerful Speeches From Black Republicans

NFL legend Herschel Walker provided an individual appeal on behalf of the president as his good friend. Alice Johnson brought down the home with her effective cadence of redemption and assistance for the president. And Senator Tim Scott’s line “…from cotton to Congress in one lifetime” will be remembered long after this convention is forgotten.

RELATED: Senator Tim Scott Hit With Racist ‘Uncle Tom’ Attacks After Stirring RNC Speech

These were sincere poignant words of patriotism and devotion to conventional American concepts of flexibility and equality under the law. But some who do not share those American worths are really scared of the words spoken by Walker, Johnson, andScott Looking at the president’s increasing survey numbers in the black neighborhood, they are horrified black Americans will abandon the chains of the Democrat political plantation and begin believing on their own and in their own benefits.

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Disrespects Black Conservatives

One of those individuals, a DC non-entity called Tiffany Cross, had a sub gig over …