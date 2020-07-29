MSNBC analyst Maya Wiley leaving network to mull NYC mayoral run: reports

By
Jackson Delong
-

MSNBC verified her departure to numerous outlets, consisting of the Times.

Wiley, who holds degrees from Columbia and Dartmouth, is likewise a university teacher at The New School and a civil liberties attorney. She signed up with MSNBC in 2018.

Wiley isn’t the only cable television news character to have actually reported mayoral goals. CNN factor Andrew Yang was supposedly drifting a quote for de Blasio’s task quickly after suspending his governmental project.

“You understand, we’re taking a look at it,” Yang informed BuzzFeed News back in March.

A source close to Yang did not reject that he was thinking about mayoral goals to Fox News at the time.

De Blasio’s 2nd term as mayor ends in 2021.

