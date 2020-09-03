MSI’s Summit series are slim business laptops for remote workers

MSI is best understood for its video gaming laptops, however today, it’s revealing a brand-new business line for remote experts. The line consists of the Summit E series and the Summit B series, each with 14- and 15-inch designs, in addition to the 13-inch convertible E13 Flip.

There’s no word on rates or schedule for the Summit line yet, however they definitely appear like high-end designs. The chassis are aluminum, with thin bezels and what MSI calls “military-grade durability.”

Both series have some other good functions also. The huge news is that they’re powered by Intel’s brand-new 11th Gen “Tiger Lake” processors and support the business’s brand-new Thunderbolt 4 requirement also.

The E series seems tailored more towards imaginative work. Its designs consist of discrete graphics as much as Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card with Max- Q style. MSI states they likewise include “AI noise cancellation” to hush background noise throughout video calls. In addition to the non-touch 1080p display screen, the E series can include 2 touch choices: one that covers 72 percent of the NTSC area and one that strikes one hundred percent of the Adobe RGB range.

Both designs have 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD …