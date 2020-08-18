MSCI launches climate change indexes for China stocks By Reuters

©Reuters Illustration image of the MSCI logo design



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – MSCI released 2 climate change indexes on Tuesday that permit financiers in China stocks to favor business with lower carbon emissions.

The relocation represents MSCI’s (N:-RRB- efforts to promote ecological, social and governance (ESG) requirements in China, where the federal government looks for a tough balance in between decreasing contamination and sustaining development in a coronavirus-hit economy.

The recently developed climate change indexes were based upon the MSCI China Index and the MSCI China AIndex Compared with their moms and dad indexes, the brand-new indexes assign more weighting to less contaminating business.

For example, web giant Tencent (HK:-RRB- takes pleasure in an extra weight of 1.61% in the MSCI China Climate Change Index, while LONGi Green Energy Technology (SS:-RRB- is granted an additional weight of 1.4% in the China A Climate Change Index.

Jack Lin, head of APAC customer protection at MSCI, anticipates financiers to significantly concentrate on theclimate change indexes

“It’s not about the world outlook. It’s about economic efficiency. It’s about higher returns and lower risks,” Lin stated. “The market will discount share prices of companies with poor ESG compliance.”

MSCI China Climate Change Index exceeded its …