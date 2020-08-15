MS Dhoni: India legend retires after 16-year international career

India legend and World Cup- winning captain MS Dhoni states he has actually retired.

Dhoni, 39, led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired,” he wrote on Instagram. external-link

Dhoni, who made his India launching in 2004, scored 10,773 one-day international runs – the 11th greatest tally in history – in 350 video games. He likewise played 90 Tests and 98 T20s.

Dhoni did not define whether he has actually retired from all cricket, although Indian media external-link have actually reported that he will play in the Indian Premier League later on this year.

The wicketkeeper scored 4,876 Test runs and directed India to the top of the International Cricket Council rankings prior to retiring from the longest kind of the video game in 2014.

Appointed India captain in 2007, Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs skipper in 2017 having actually won 2 Asia Cups in addition to the 3 worldwide titles, however went back to lead the group for his 200th ODI as captain a year later on.

He captained India in a record 322 international matches – 200 in ODIs, 60 in Tests and 72 in T20 – and his 110 ODI wins in charge is 2nd just to Australia’s Ricky Ponting’s 165.

‘Greatest ever white-ball captain and finisher’ – response

Analysis

BBC cricket …