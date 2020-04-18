Mrs. Serial Killer: Netflix Drops First Look for New Movie, Trailer Out Friday

Netflix has unveiled the primary have a look at Mrs. Serial Killer — its subsequent authentic film from India — with new images showcasing the characters performed by lead solid members Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina. We even have the character names for the three: Fernandez performs Shona Mukherjee, Bajpayee is her husband Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee, and Raina portrays Inspector Imran Shahid. In Mrs. Serial Killer, a “doting wife” (Fernandez) should recreate a serial killer’s murdering methods to get her husband (Bajpayee) out of jail, who has been framed and falsely imprisoned.

Alongside, Netflix has introduced that the Mrs. Serial Killer trailer will likely be out Friday, April 17 at 12pm. That’s lower than a day away. The Mrs. Serial Killer trailer follows the discharge date announcement from Wednesday, which featured Fernandez and Bajpayee in a brief video filmed from their respective properties underneath lockdown.

Directed by Shirish Kunder (Jaan-E-Mann) and produced by Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), Mrs. Serial Killer would be the fifth authentic film for Netflix from India in 2020, after the horror anthology Ghost Stories in January, the dance drama Yeh Ballet in February, the school rape drama Guilty in March, and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska, additionally in March.

Fernandez’s most up-to-date function was within the disastrous Netflix motion thriller Drive. Bajpayee was final seen within the Amazon Prime Video spy collection The Family Man. Raina was a part of the MX Player crime miniseries Bhaukaal, launched in March.

Here’s the official description for Mrs. Serial Killer, through Netflix:

“When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.”

Mrs. Serial Killer is out May 1 on Netflix in India and all over the world.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Mrs. Serial Killer

Photo Credit: Anu Pattnaik/Netflix

