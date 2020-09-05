‘Mrs. Maisel’ star Caroline Aaron says Emmy-winning series ‘will go down in history’

Aaron plays Shirley Maisel, primary character Midge Maisel’s ex-mother in law, on the hit program.

“You’re invited to this party and you go, ‘Oh, my God. I’m so excited.’ And every time I work and every time I’m around all of these people, I mean, I would say that [it’s] the genius of [creators] Amy and Dan Sherman-Palladino because they start with a blank page,” she stated.

‘MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL’ ACTOR BRIAN TARANTINA’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

Aaron, 68, spoke to Fox News about her newest movie, “Call Waiting,” slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Labor Day.

In the movie, Aaron plays the primary characters, Judy Baxter andCarol Lane The “Edward Scissorhands” starlet stated she needed to manage depicting 2 ladies whose lives unintentionally affect one another regardless of never ever having actually fulfilled.

‘MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL’ DIRECTOR AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO SAYS LES MOONVES’ CBS JOB SHOULD HAVE GONE TO A WOMAN

” I believe in a method, it …