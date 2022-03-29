“Yes, of course, Mr. Sukiasyan, the current government bought” SUs “, took selfies, bought” Osa “scrap metal from Jordan, handed over 75% of Artsakh and now is going to sign a peace agreement with the Turks,” Hayeli Former NA deputy Naira Zohrabyan stated at a meeting with journalists at the club today, referring to the following words of “Civil Contract” faction deputy Khachatur Sukiasyan: “You bought buildings, defended Karabakh, created an army, created healthcare.”

According to Naira Zohrabyan, when Khachatur Sukiasyan speaks about the robbery of his predecessors, he should remember that when Vahagn Khachatryan was the mayor of Yerevan, he privatized the building of “Sil” in the center of the city for $ 5,000. “In what years was it within the framework of a” legal “deal?” If you find such a building at such a price, tell me, I will gladly privatize a building worth tens of millions of dollars for five thousand dollars. ”

It should be reminded that Khachatur Sukiasyan had clarified earlier how he had acquired the “Sil Plaza” building.

Naira Zohrabyan also referred to the following words of Khachatur Sukiasyan ․ “Our neighbor, brother, many countries must realize that we are neighbors, we will live in the same place for centuries, we must have a brotherhood, we feel sorry for them, they feel sorry for us,” he said. “Your words are shocking to me. You say we should be able to be brothers, to hurt each other with pain. Mr. Sukiasyan, I know that one day you will give an answer. You too will not avoid responsibility for these words either. Whose pain are you going to hurt? “Are you going to grieve over the pain of the Turk who killed our boys with disasters?”

Luiza SUKIASYAN