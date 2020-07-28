Mr.Sandman Sherpa Weighted Blanket 15lbs for Adults Twin/Full Size Bed, Fuzzy Soft Fleece Throw Blanket with Premium Ceramic Beads – 48″x72″ Grey



Price: $59.98

(as of Jul 28,2020 23:37:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Sweet Dream

Our premium weighted blanket wraps you seamlessly providing even and proper pressure to relieve your stress from work and life and calm you down for deep and natural sleep throughout the night.

Recommended Weight and Dimensions:

To enjoy the weighted blanket to the fullest, please choose a blanket weighing 7%-13% of your body weight. We recommend 41″x 60″ for twin size and sofa, 48” x 72” for full size bed, 60” x 80” for a Queen size bed.

Cleaning and Maintenance:

Machine wash with cold water, tumble dry. Do not need iron or expensive care. Spot cleaning when needed.

-Feature

Style: fleece blanket with sherpa backing

Country of Origin – Components: Imported

Material: 100 percent polyester

One for All: Always at your hand when you need it: nap time, reading session, working time, meditation even outdoor traveling.

Stress Relief: Groundbreaking weighted design is crafted especially for people with high stress or trouble sleep. Kiss goodbye to sleepless nights and say hi to sound and sweet dreams.

Thoughtful Gift: Sharing is caring. Show your love to the ones you care with this meticulously crafted blanket whether when it is holiday or their birthday.

Material

Sherpa&Fleece

Cotton

Cotton

Cotton

7-Layer Design

✓

✓

✓

✓

Color

Grey

Pink Unicorn

Blue Dinosaur

Pink Cat

Tight Sleep Made Simple: Have you been struggling to get restful and deep sleep? A weighted blanket might help you out by providing deep and soothing pressure to calm you down and soothe your senses for a sound and tight sleep throughout the night.

Meticulously Crafted: Firm polyester fiber layers wrap the safe and environmental Ceramic Beads securely in place to avoid any beads leakage. While our one of a kind sewing method ensures that the beads are distributed evenly in each smaller pocket for a cuddle-like pressure to help improve sleep.

Choose Your Blanket Wisely: It is recommended to choose a blanket that weighs 7%-13% of your body weight. A weighted blanket weighing 15lbs is suitable for adults weighing 130-180lbs in a 48” x 72” queen size bed. With an individual size, this weighted blanket is specially designed for your personal use and exclusive relaxation.

Customers First: We source our materials with an industry-disrupting standard to ensure our products are free of any harmful chemicals making it safe to hold against your bare skin. Spot clean this blanket to make it as good as new. We offer 30-day refund and life-time warranty.