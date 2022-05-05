RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan responded to today’s article by the first president of Armenia Leon Ter-Petrosyan, in which he noted that whoever is in power instead of Pashinyan, “will accept the concessions that are wrapped around Armenia’s neck.” In his article, Ter-Petrosyan called on him to sit at the table with Pashinyan and look for solutions to get out of the current situation.

“Responding to today’s article by Levon Ter-Petrosyan, let’s prove the following.

1. I do not strongly agree with the author’s statement that “it was not Pashinyan who capitulated, but Armenia. Pashinyan only signed the act of capitulation of Armenia. ” The facts speak about the exact opposite.

a. The total failure of the foreign policy after the Artsakh negotiation process after 2018 is entirely on Pashinyan’s conscience.

b. The dismantling of the army with cheap populism, destructive personnel policy and systemic discrediting is entirely on Pashinyan’s conscience.

c. The failed state governance during the 44-day war, the failed mobilization, the pathetic foreign policy – after all this, the painful defeat is entirely on Pashinyan’s conscience.

d. After all, the disgraceful text of the November 9 trilateral statement was Nikol’s personal capitulation with political and historical responsibility.

2. When the author offers “Nikol Pashinyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan to sit at the same table, to find a way out of the internal political crisis”, it is not clear what to negotiate with Nikol. Will Artsakh yield to the enemy? To give the homeland in parts? To nullify the sovereignty of the state?

3. I do not agree with the author և with the idea that whoever it is, “they will obediently accept the solution that will be wrapped around Armenia’s neck.” Mr. President, this statement of fatalism is neither appropriate nor justified. You should know very well how Pashinyan bent over the geopolitical spat, how he retrospectively handed over the rest of Armenia’s negotiating positions.

After all, Leon Ter-Petrosyan, being an experienced, skilled diplomat, politician, can not but understand that what the loser negotiates is one thing, the loser does not negotiate, another. The psychology of being ridiculed by the opponent is one thing, that of a dignified negotiator is another.

Instead of a postscript. “Mr. President, is Pashinyan now a” genocidal plague “or not?” Armen Ashotyan wrote.