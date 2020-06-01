‘Mr President, don’t go hide’: China goads US over George Floyd protests | US news

Chinese officers and state media have seized on news of the protests sweeping the US, evaluating the widespread unrest to the pro-democracy motion in Hong Kong and accusing Washington of hypocrisy.

Mass protests unfold throughout a number of US states over the weekend, many escalating after police responded with teargas, pepper balls and different projectiles, and in some cases utilizing autos to ram protesters. Some cities have seen arson and looting, and throughout the nation police have been criticised for utilizing extreme power.

The protests had been sparked by the loss of life of George Floyd, an African American man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The US protests comply with nearly a yr of extremely seen and important pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, the place police are additionally repeatedly accused of utilizing extreme power.

The US administration has been vocal in help of the pro-democracy motion in Hong Kong, significantly since Beijing’s declaration it could impose nationwide safety legal guidelines on the semi-autonomous area.

After days of chaotic scenes within the US, on Sunday China’s overseas ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying posted “I can’t breathe” – Floyd’s final phrases – to Twitter, with a screenshot of her American counterpart criticising China’s crackdown on Hong Kong.

Hua Chunying 华春莹

(@SpokespersonCHN) “I can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/UXHgXMT0lk



Fellow ministry spokesman, Lijian Zhao retweeted quite a few feedback and stories on the protests, together with from Russia’s deputy consultant to the UN, accusing the US of double requirements. “Why US denies China’s right to restore peace and order in HK while brutally dispersing crowds at home?” mentioned Dmitry Polyanskiy.

State media has additionally revelled within the scenes of unrest unfolding within the US.

“US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once called the violent protests in Hong Kong ‘a beautiful sight to behold.’… US politicians now can enjoy this sight from their own windows,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalist tabloid Global Times, wrote on Saturday.

China has typically highlighted issues within the US to hit again in opposition to criticisms of its personal human rights document, together with remedy of minorities or most not too long ago its dealing with of protesters in Hong Kong.

Beijing has repeatedly blamed “foreign forces”, together with the US for inciting and driving the Hong Kong protests.

On Sunday, Hu mentioned Hong Kong protesters had been “obviously” behind the American demonstrations. “I highly suspect that Hong Kong rioters have infiltrated American states,” he wrote, incomes him accusations of peddling conspiracy theories.

Hu Xijin 胡锡进

(@HuXijin_GT) I extremely suspect that Hong Kong rioters have infiltrated American states. Attacking police stations, smashing retailers,blocking roads, breaking public services, these are all routine of their protests. Vicious HK rioters clearly are mastermind of violent protests throughout the US😡



In a collection of tweets and editorials over the weekend, Hu and his paper accused the US of hypocrisy.

“Mr President, don’t go hide behind the secret service,” mentioned Hu. “Go to talk to the demonstrators seriously. Negotiate with them, just like you urged Beijing to talk to Hong Kong rioters.”

In one other tweet he mentioned each protests defied the legislation, subverted order, and had been damaging, however that Hong Kong’s had been seen as justified by the US, whereas these within the US had been unjust.

He mentioned Chinese folks believed the US unrest was retribution for US authorities help for Hong Kong. “The Chinese government has not shown any support for the riots in the US. I hope that Americans notice Beijing’s restraint.”

The Twitter account of the Global Times has additionally printed clips from the US protests, together with one among a police vehicle ramming into protesters in New York metropolis. The caption learn: “Peacekeepers or mass murderers?”

Additional reporting by Lillian Yang