Are you all set for some thunder?

WWE Chairman and CEOMr McMahon will open tonight’s episode of SmackDown to provide the WWE Universe its extremely first take a look at WWE ThunderDome, WWE’s brand-new cutting edge set total with video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, innovative graphics and drone cams.

Don’ t miss out onMr McMahon kick off this groundbreaking brand-new period of WWE shows tonight on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!