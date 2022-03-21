“41 km of the sovereign territory of Armenia is occupied by the Azerbaijanis. What are you negotiating about when you should have spoken about these illegal actions from all international platforms today?” Why do not you mention that Artsakh has never been a part of Azerbaijan and Artsakh has nothing to do with the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan? Have you tried to talk about this with your educated and constructive friend? “I have a full right to consider that you fully serve the goals of other states, that is, to do everything so that the Republic of Armenia is exhausted, as a state does not exist at all,” he said. Anita Azatyan, the parliamentary candidate of the “I have honor” bloc, said in her speech during the parliamentary hearings.

Addressing the CP, he said that they do not beg for peace, but force it, as they have done in recent years, before coming to power. “After Aprilyan, Aliyev lamented that they were being forced to recognize Artsakh’s independence behind closed doors and that this was the result of the high-level diplomatic skills of the third president of Armenia, Artsakh’s hero Serzh Sargsyan. How many people can be lied to, persuaded that even if the torch falls from the ceiling of their house, the former are to blame? You used to praise yourself for starting the negotiations from your own point of view, and as soon as you lost, you blamed the former ones. Who do you call crazy, yourself or the people? You have been declared Commander-in-Chief, who is responsible? In other words, in case of defeat, the former are to blame, and if you won, would you become the hero of the film? Is this your provincial and deceitful logic? So, ring your ears that you lost this war and not the people, not our army and heroes. In your speech on the international arena, you do not consider Shushi and Hadrut occupied, you never answer to Aliyev, what is the reason, are you afraid, or do you use your power only by fabricating false accusations against the opposition and persecuting the victorious presidents? Why don’t you tell the people you elected why the man in the post of Foreign Minister shakes the hand of the Turk with a big smile? Why don’t you tell what you are discussing with them and who gave that person the right to declare without conducting a basic question that the majority of the population of Armenia wants to forget everything and surrender to the mercy of Turkey? Do you think that the majority of the people of Armenia are selfless Turkish lovers? I would advise you not to measure these people by you. “

Azatyan urged to collect their belongings and establish permanent residence in Baku. “What do you have to do with us, Mr. Arabat? What moment made you so happy, maybe Yerablur?” To the Turks you downplay the triumphant significance of the first Artsakh war… Open your eyes wide and see how many people hate you. Be a man, leave, you said that if even a small percentage of the population demands your resignation one day, you will leave. Who are you waiting for, a man glued to the Prime Minister’s chair? ”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN