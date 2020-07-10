MPs say BBC’s rush to axe free licences for over-75s is a mess

The BBC’s rush to axe free licences for countless over-75s is a ‘dog’s breakfast’ which will leave many confused and scared, MPs warned yesterday evening.

Even though the controversial scheme has effect on August 1, many pensioners won’t receive a formal letter about what to do until later that month – which is likely to be stressful for many.

The Mail has campaigned contrary to the move, but more than three million house holds who don’t get pension credit must now pay the £157.50 fee.

Over-75s have been given only three weeks’ notice that the scheme begins next month, leaving them little time to plan for the change [File photo]

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell said: ‘The implementation sounds like a dog’s breakfast. Many people are going to be very muddled.’

His Tory colleague Giles Watling, who sits on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said the plan have been ‘poorly handled’, adding: ‘It’s perhaps not beyond the wit of man to get this messaging right. It’s creating worry for those who shouldn’t go in that position.’

Dame Esther Rantzen said the timing of ending free licences for over-75s was ‘insensitive’. Blaming politicians, she called it a ‘slap in the face to older people’.

Over-75s have already been given only three weeks’ notice that the scheme begins next month, leaving them short amount of time to plan for the change.

The BBC and TELEVISION Licensing, which collects the payments, insist no over-75s need to do such a thing until they get a letter – but many will be concerned at having less information.

The Mail has campaigned contrary to the move, but more than three million house holds who don’t get pension credit must now pay the £157.50 fee. Broadcasting House in London is pictured above

Bosses had planned to bring in the changes, which restrict the free TELEVISION licences to those over-75s on pension credit, last month. But it delayed the introduction by 8 weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it could keep the situation under review.

On Thursday it confirmed August 1 will be the start date. The BBC is desperate to introduce the scheme by then since the two-month delay has already cost it significantly more than £70million.

Age UK charity director Caroline Abrahams said: ‘Making sure communication to the public happens well ahead of time and is crystal clear is a requisite for the successful introduction of any new scheme, especially when the recipients include many thousands who’re ill, physically and mentally, who are in and out of hospital, dying, or living with a partner going right through all of this, as is the case with many over-75s.

‘It doesn’t look as if this element has been fully worked through. The likely result is that there will be much confusion in addition to concern among some the elderly, who will worry they have to have done something by the start of August or be to blame.

‘Making a big announcement of this kind with significantly less than a month to go, and with many older people still shielding and preoccupied with protecting themselves from herpes, was an excessive amount of a rush.

Bosses had planned to bring in the changes, which restrict the free TV licences to those over-75s on pension credit, last month. But it delayed the introduction by two months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would keep the situation under review [File photo]

‘If the Government had tried to do this with a benefits scheme it would have been criticised. Nothing could better demonstrate the folly of making our national broadcaster responsible for administering a welfare entitlement which should have remained where it belongs – with Government.’

In the absence of official letters ahead of the start date, some pensioners are expected to seek guidance from TELEVISION Licensing’s customer care department, which is operating under a reduced Covid-19 service.

But the BBC said yesterday there would be a separate customer care operation dedicated to helping the over-75s.

TV Licensing said: ‘No one needs to take any immediate action until they hear from us.’