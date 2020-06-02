MPs join 90-minute-long queue to vote to end virtual voting | Politics

MPs are to return to parliament after a authorities movement was handed to forestall the resumption of virtual voting, regardless of what one MP referred to as “absurd” scenes of a kilometre-long conga line of politicians attempting to vote.

The 527 MPs snaked by Westminster halls and courtyards for an hour and 23 minutes to vote on the proposal by the Commons chief, Jacob Rees-Mogg, which was carried by 261 votes to 163. It incited a livid response from many MPs, together with those that are shielding and black and ethnic minority (BAME) politicians.

In a sombre second within the debate that preceded the vote, the shadow Commons chief, Valerie Vaz, launched a blistering assault on the federal government, asking what “risk assessment” the federal government had executed for each BAME MPs and employees within the parliament buildings.

“We are twice as likely to die,” she stated, including: “Please stop peddling the myth that we only work when we are here [in the House of Commons].”

Since 21 April a virtual parliament has allowed MPs to vote on-line or utilizing their telephones as a substitute of cramming into backrooms within the House of Commons which divide the “ayes” from the “noes”.

But Tuesday’s first physically-distanced voting demonstrated how the system risked being choked, regardless of Rees-Mogg’s declare it might be higher for democracy.

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow work and pensions secretary, described the queuing system as “genius level stuff” whereas Neil Coyle, the Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, requested if there have been any “cat shepherds” in Westminster to transfer the queue by shortly.

Currently within the queue to join the queue to vote. Genius stage stuff this



“Queue two doesn’t even begin in courtyard. Welcome to what Johnson and Mogg think is acceptable for a 21st century modern democracy,” Coyle tweeted, photographing the queue weaving its means by the parliamentary constructing; by the lawned courtyard; the underground safe passage to the Portcullis House atrium the place it ended.



Any cat shepherds on the market?!



“Government should be wholly embarrassed,” he added.

Stewart McDonald, the Scottish National social gathering MP for Glasgow South, stated it was “absurd”, quipping that it would give the Conservatives “a practice run for the long airport queues post-Brexit”. He additionally complained that some MPs weren’t paying heed to social distancing.

In a partial climbdown, Rees-Mogg stated he would put ahead a second movement on Wednesday to enable the hybrid parliament to proceed to enable MPs to attend debates nearly.

However, whereas he didn’t rule out a virtual or proxy vote, there have been no plans to enable MPs who couldn’t attend the home on medical grounds to have a vote on laws.

He pledged there could be a “pairing” association that will guarantee every MP unable to make the vote due to shielding points could be matched by a non-voting authorities MP.

But he confronted a right away backlash, with MPs dwelling lots of of miles from Westminster branding it “democracy for the elite”.

The Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, Alistair Carmichael, who took 18 hours to get to Westminster due to flight restrictions, stated Rees-Mogg was giving a inexperienced mild to a parliament for folks “within driving distance of London”.

The Democratic Unionist Ian Paisley stated the transfer would “obstruct” the proper to vote of the social gathering’s eight MPs as there have been flight restrictions in place between Belfast and London, whereas the SNP’s chief within the Commons, Ian Blackford, stated it had taken him 16 hours to get to London as a result of he had to get the sleeper practice. “What a waste of time in the middle of a national health crisis when MPs should be attending to their overflowing postbags,” he stated.

Carmichael stated it was additionally irresponsible. He could be staying in London “for the duration” as a result of he felt he would don’t have any alternative however to self-isolate for 14 days if he returned to the islands from a doubtlessly infectious setting.

Rees-Mogg, who lives shut to Westminster, questioned the democratic worth of MPs who had been voting on their telephones from the consolation of their residence workplaces.

“Voting while taking a sunny walk or watching television does democracy an injustice,” he informed the 30 or so physically-distanced MPs current within the chamber.

Rees-Mogg claimed it was in voters’ pursuits to get parliament again up and operating as laws had been “clogged” with “no detailed, line-by-line consideration of bills that will affect people’s lives”.