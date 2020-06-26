MP’s home raided amid allegations Chinese agents infiltrated office to influence Australian politics

Shaoquett Moselmane’s home in Sydney’s south was raided by Australian Federal Police on Friday morning

Federal agents have raided the Sydney home of an MP amid an investigation in to Chinese influence over Australian politics.

Properties linked to NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane were searched on Friday morning, following allegations Chinese government agents infiltrated his office.

A dozen federal officers looked for evidence at Mr Moselmane’s two-storey Rockdale home, in Sydney’s south, at about 6.30am, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Six forensic officers arrived about an hour later to help with the probe and three cars outside Mr Moselmane’s home were also searched.

Sources told the publication that when enough evidence is found in the ASIO investigation, there could be a prosecution within the alleged foreign interference to sway a serving politician.

It is not suggested allegations from the MP and his office are true but that they’re subject to a ASIO and AFP investigation.

The Australian Federal Police confirmed on Friday search warrants were executed in Sydney included in an ongoing investigation and that there was no threat to the community.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay on Friday said she’d been told authorities including ASIO officers entered Mr Moselmane’s home and also have a warrant for his office.

Mr Moselmane in April stood down as assistant president of the NSW upper house after praising Chinese President Xi Jinping’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The process to suspend his membership of NSW Labor has now begun and Mr Moselmane won’t sit in the parliamentary caucus, she said.

Ms McKay will be briefed on the situation by law enforcement agencies down the road Friday.

‘It’s dreadfully concerning, it’s terrible,’ she said, adding certainly one of Mr Moselman’s staff are often involved.

‘I am very restricted in what I can and can’t say.

‘This investigation needs to run its course.’

The home of NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane is seen in Rockdale on Friday

He lashed out at anti-China racism in Australia in an essay for the East China Normal University in February.

‘Today, media xenophobia and full-scale war against China have grown to be the norm,’ he wrote in the opinion piece, seen by the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘Today, the obsolete scum of ‘white Australia’ is yet again flooding, and the theory of yellow fever has yet again surfaced.

‘Some conventional media have bred and spread these racial viruses in our multicultural community with the purpose of inciting hatred.’

Shaoquett Moselmane’s Labor membership will undoubtedly be suspended amid the investigation

Mr Moselmane is pictured with his wife Mika Fukuta

The inquiry comes one-week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Australia was under cyber attack from the malicious ‘state-actor’.

Mr Morrison declined to put a name on which country is performing the attacks but Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said the attack was ’95 % or more’ likely to have been launched from China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian dismissed such allegations, and took particular aim at the institute.

‘We’ve described many times, this institute is certainly receiving funding from US government and arms dealers,’ Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

‘It has been hyping up, or creating, all kinds of anti-China topics.

‘It doesn’t have reputation at all. The attacks and blames originating from this institute against China is totally baseless and nonsense.’

Zhao said China is a ‘staunch upholder of cyber security’ and claimed they had been the biggest victim of cyber attacks.