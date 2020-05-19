MPs hear why Hong Kong had no Covid-19 care home deaths | World news

Hong Kong has recorded zero deaths in care properties from Covid-19 by using strict an infection management measures that had been ignored within the UK, MPs had been instructed on Tuesday because the loss of life toll from the virus in English and Welsh care properties reached virtually 15,000.

Despite sharing a border with China, Prof Terry Lum, head of social care coverage at Hong Kong University, instructed the UK parliament’s well being and social care choose committee that Hong Kong handled the outbreak like Sars, the killer virus that hit Asia in 2003 and saved lives. By distinction, the UK’s response was primarily based on planning for a flu pandemic.

Public Health England points steering stating that it was “very unlikely” care properties would turn out to be contaminated. The steering was not withdrawn till 12 March. Despite a scarcity of official statistics about fatalities, care properties warn that they’re at “breaking point” and MHA, the nation’s greatest charitable supplier, says it has suspected circumstances in additional than half of its services. The Department of Health and Social are tips on discharging hospital sufferers into care properties states: “Negative tests are not required prior to transfers/admissions into the care home.” Chief medical adviser Chris Whitty says that a couple of in ten care properties (13.5%) now has at the very least one case of Covid-19. Whitty says: “Care homes are one of the areas where there are large numbers of vulnerable people and that is an area of risk and therefore we would very much like to have much more extensive testing.” Testing is expanded into care properties however just for individuals with signs. Five of the most important care home suppliers say they’ve now recorded a complete of at the very least 1,052 deaths Care home deaths are included alongside deaths in hospitals after a pointy rise of greater than 4,300 deaths over a fortnight in England and Wales. Testing is prolonged to workers and residents with out signs. Launch of a nationwide supply system for private protecting tools to care properties is hit by a delay of as much as three weeks Academics report that greater than 22,000 care home residents in England and Wales could have died as a direct or oblique results of Covid-19 – greater than double the quantity acknowledged in official figures.

Lum stated care services in Hong Kong had been extremely vigilant towards unfold from hospitals with any confirmed circumstances quarantined for as much as three months.

This contrasted with proof from Prof Martin Green, chief govt of Care England, which represents the most important supplier networks, who stated asymptomatic and symptomatic Covid-19 sufferers had been discharged from hospitals into care properties spreading the virus.

“Most important is stopping the transmission from hospital to nursing home,” Lum stated. “We do an excellent job on isolation. Once we now have any particular person contaminated we isolate them in hospital for 3 months and on the similar time we isolate all of the shut contact individuals in a separate quarantine centre for 14 days for commentary.

“They do tests regularly in that 14 days to make sure they don’t have the virus. We use a supercomputer to trace the close contacts of people being infected particularly for cluster outbreaks.”

He added that every one nursing properties have a skilled an infection controller and endure emergency drills simulating an an infection outbreak 4 occasions a 12 months so an infection management turns into “a well-worn practice”.





Lum’s account got here because the well being and social care committee tried to be taught classes from the disaster in care properties, the place 4 in 10 Covid deaths have occured. Its chairman, Jeremy Hunt, described estimates that 22,000 individuals could have died from Covid and associated points in care properties as “very, very shocking”.

The MPs additionally heard from Isabell Halletz, chief govt on the German employers’ affiliation for care properties, who stated there had been lower than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths in care properties in Germany, partly as a result of no one was allowed in from hospitals and not using a unfavourable take a look at, or had undergone quarantine in designated centres or repurposed lodges for at the very least 14 days.

Adelina Comas-Herrera, a analysis fellow on the London School of Economics finding out Covid-19 deaths in care properties globally, additionally praised Singapore and South Korea, which have recorded no care home deaths by quarantining contaminated residents or transferring them to hospitals.

“[Their] infection control policies [were] based not on influenza but on Sars and that has helped them,” she stated.

The worldwide comparisons got here as figures launched by the Office of National Statistics on Tuesday revealed 9,980 deaths had been registered in care properties in England and Wales as much as 8 May from confirmed or suspected Covid-19. Adding extra up-to-date loss of life tolls reported to regulators and deaths of care home residents in hospitals to 1 May, it means 14,835 care residents have died from Covid-19.

UK care properties are actually demanding a big improve in testing of workers and residents, as much as thrice per week, amid fears a lifting of the lockdown may spark new outbreaks.

So far, the well being secretary, Matt Hancock, has solely promised that every one care home residents and workers can be examined by 6 June, however no dedication has been made for repeat testing.

“People are often finding their tests aren’t arriving on time or being taken away on time,” stated Green. “We are looking at delays of eight to 10 days until people get results.”

The name for routine testing was echoed by Sir David Behan, the chief govt of HC-One, the most important personal supplier, and Sam Monaghan, chief govt of MHA, the most important charitable supplier.

Vic Rayner, govt director on the National Care Forum, which represents charitable care operators, stated the present promise of 30,000 assessments a day was solely sufficient for one take a look at every for care residents and workers.

“What that means is you haven’t got the right tools and resources to manage outbreaks within homes and identify when and where infections might have come in,” she stated. “It’s incredibly challenging for providers to operate in that climate. It is absolutely critical that we get that repeat testing.”

The committee additionally heard warnings concerning the continued danger posed by momentary care staff spreading the virus in the event that they work in a couple of home. A Public Health England research, revealed by the Guardian on Monday, discovered this had occurred in early April however directions to limit actions had been solely issued by the federal government final Thursday.

Green stated floating company workers had been a hazard and operators could have to make sure “company workers are restricted to a specific care home slightly than transfer between care properties.





James Bullion, president of the Association of Directors of Social Services, stated: “The fact that we have agency staff moving between three or four establishments is a consequence of the structural model we have got. We do need to look at a salaried model and higher level of wages.”