Mpow H19 IPO Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with CVC8.0 Microphone, Hi-Fi Stereo Deep Bass, Rapid Charge 35H Playtime for TV, Online Class, Home Office



Price: $44.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 01:58:21 UTC – Details)



BLOCK OUT THE WORLD, IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE MUSIC

Mpow H19 IPO active noise cancelling headphones pull out all the stops to ensure the music you love listening to always sound its best.

Certified Hi-Res Audio with extended treble, enhanced clarity, and fine detailing are further optimized by our exclusive active noise-cancelling

technology.

KEY FEATURES

1、Active Noise Cancelling

A digital active noise cancellation algorithm detect and filter out up to 90% of low- and mid-frequency sounds.

Advanced active noise reduction technology quells airplane cabin noise, city traffic or a busy office. So you can focus more on

what matters-your music, movies and videos

2、Fast Charging

Mpow H19 IPO over-ear headphones support quick charge in 10min to get 2hrs refreshment.

When fully charged, Mpow H19 IPO Bluetooth headphones provide up to 30-35 hours palytime .

AUX Cable: Use the included AUX cable for unlimited listening in wired mode.

3、Wide Compatibility

Upgrade Bluetooth 5.0 technology promises more quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth devices within 10 meters’ range, bringing you

crystal clear sound effect.

4、All-Day Comfort

Memory foam earcups gently mold around your ears and the headband’s rotating joints adjust the angle of the earcups to fit the shape of your head.

5、Built-In CVC 8.0 Microphones

Make convenient for calls.

Leading Bluetooth 5.0 & CVC 8.0 Noise-reducing Mic: Built-in advanced QCC3003 Bluetooth Chip and CVC 8.0 Noise-reducing microphone, Mpow H19 IPO Bluetooth headphones over ear promises to lower latency and stable connection, providing high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calls, which is convenient for you to free yourself from wires.

Crystal-Clear Stereo Sound: Proprietary 40mm Large-aperture Drivers. Deep, accurate bass response. Mpow active noise cancelling over ear headphones give you a wonderful experience of crisp, powerful sound that helps you enjoy your music better.

All Day listening and Quick Charging Technology: Advanced fast charging technology streams music for up to 2hrs after 10min quick charge, the built-in rechargeable battery can provide up to 35hrs of non-stop playtime in wireless mode with ANC off.

Universal Comfort: Mpow lightweight H19 IPO over-ear headphones weigh only 240g (8.47oz).Memory foam earcups gently mold around your ears, while the headband’s rotating joints automatically adjust the angle of the earcups to fit the shape of your head. Mpow headphones offer maximum comfort and a secure seal—become an ideal choice for you when you’re working at home, taking online classes, or traveling.