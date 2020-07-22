Mpow FLAME2 Bluetooth Headphones Sport, 12Hrs & Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Sport Earphones, IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Headset W/CVC 6.0 Noise Cancelling Mic, Bluetooth Earphones w/Comfort-Slanting, Black



Wireless

High fidelity & HD stereo sound: Mpow Flame2 features high fidelity stereo sound, catches every detail of the music and transmits rich sounds, ensures a crystal-clear listening experience for both phone calls and music. The ear buds come in 4 sizes and please choose the most suitable ones for the best user experience. Mpow flame features bass+ sound for an immersive listening experience.

Up to 12 hours music enjoyment: adopted newest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Mpow Flame2 has lower energy consumption and provides 12 hours playtime, 300 hours standby time. It only takes 2 hours to be fully charged. Besides, you can check the battery status on your phone.

Noise Cancelling Mics: Built-in CVC 6.0 noise cancelling mics, Mpow Flame 2 can filter out background noise, enable you every note of your music and every word of your conversations, no matter in louder environment or work for home. It also supports dual-connection so you can stay connected to 2 devices at the same time.

25°-Slanting ergonomic design: Special slanting-shape together with ear wings not only keep the earphones more stable but also assures a lot more comfort on ears since it fits the structure of the ear and will make you feel like the earphone is weightless.

IPX7 sweat proof & Born for sports: with Nano coating, Mpow Flame2 can fend off sweat, water and rain and it is suited for strenuous workouts and all weather conditions. Mpow Flame2 makes an ideal companion while jogging, running, yoga, sports, gym time, boating, Cycling, traveling etc.