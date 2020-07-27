Mpow CH8 Kids Headphones with Microphone (2-Pack), Wired On-Ear Headsets with Safe Volume Limited 91dB, Foldable Durable Earphones w/Audio Splitter for Boys/Girls/Toddlers/Children/School/Travel/Plane



About Mpow

Mpow proudly stands behind every product it offers. As the leader of audio products, Mpow works passionately on the innovation of design and technology to create products with simplicity and usability to all over the world. After years of devotion to audio products, Mpow aims to offer superior sound with advanced technology.

Mpow 2-Pack Kids Headphones—Make Sharing Easier



Let’s choose Mpow kids headphones for your little musicians to explore their music world with better audio performance and rich bass effect. For the quiet little ones, Mpow kids headsets would also be a great gift to listen to audio books and enjoy videos. The headphones are made from safe materials and have good durability. Have your Mpow Kids Headphones, have more fun in your life.

91dB Volume Limit

3.5mm Audio Jack

3.5mm Sharing Splitter

Durable and Safe Materials

Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Performance

Toughness Resistance

No one wants to buy a present for kids but ends in breaking quickly. That’s why we made Mpow durable toddler headphones. Made of sturdy, durable and anti-violence materials, it can surely survive pulling, twisting, and other hard treatment of your little ones.

Adjustable Headband

With controllable headband, this headset can well fit for kids and teenagers of different ages. Its wide flexibility is intentionally designed for growing ears, and even adults can wear it comfortably. Simply adjust the side bands for a secure fit.

Foldable & Portable

The Mpow on-ear headphones are easy to carry and store thanks to the foldable design, which makes it easy to put in the suitcase or bag. When you take your children out for a trip, take a plane, take a car, this headphone would be a good companion.

Built-in Mic

Designed with a mic for on-line Learning and hands-free calls. The kids headphones with microphone intelligently free up your kids’ hands to do their work and simultaneously keeps them off their phone while working.

Built-in Volume Limitation

Mpow children’s headphones have a volume restriction of 91dB, which is the maximum noise level that can efficiently help children/teenagers concentrate even in noisy urban areas without causing any hearing loss. Protect children’s hearing is the top priority.

Universal Compatibility

Mpow headset with universally compatible 3.5mm audio jack is ideal for most smart phones and tablets. Its high-quality stereo bass creates a rich musical environment for children. It is the perfect choice for kids to study online courses indoors or listen to audio book and beautiful songs outdoors.

High-Performance Sounds

Mpow CH8 kid headphones render full-spectrum, and authentic sounds for excellent listening experience. Kids can safely listen to music, audio books, movies, etc. with the volume limit at a level of 91dB, and the clear and natural audio will definitely not be undermined.

The Studying Assistant

The headphones are comfortable and soft to wear. Mpow CH8 children headphones can be well used in classrooms listening center or studying online with iPad/PC/Kindle Fire.

Travelling Partner

Since kids can spend hours at a time wearing headphones while traveling, they must also be light and comfortable. Mpow CH8 headphones weighs only 5oz, which adds no burden to kids’ heads. Carry with your favorite tunes whenever you go.

Remove the cap of the splitter

Plug two headphones into the 3.5mm audio jacks of the splitter

Plug the splitter to the device(PC, iPad, cell phone, mp3, etc.)

[Please Note]Microphone will be paused during this circumstance. After above steps, you can share the music from the same device.

Volume Limited For Hearing Protection

91dB Volume Limit Is Optional

85dB-94dB Volume Limit Is Optional

85dB-95dB Volume Limit Is Optional

85dB Volume Limited

Suitable Age

3~19Years Old（Teenage）、Adults

2~16Years Old、Women（Small Head）

3~19Years Old（Teenage）、Adults

2Months~3Years Old

Share Interface

✓

✓

X

✓

Blutooth

X

X

✓

X

Detachable Audio Jack

X

X

✓

X

In-Line Micophone

✓

✓

✓

X

Audio Jack

3.5mm Audio Jack

3.5mm Audio Jack

3.5mm Audio Jack

3.5mm Audio Jack

Fit Earmuff Shape

On Ear

Over Ear/On Ear

Over Ear/On Ear

On Ear

Adjustable Headband

✓

✓

✓

✓

Foldable

✓

✓

✓

X

Hearing Protection for tender kids ears: The volume Limitation level is intentionally set to 91dB, which allows the headphones better compete with airplane rumble or car noises on Road trips, as long as the listening session doesn’t exceed two hours before there’s at least a few minutes break.

All for beautiful melody: Mpow offers enjoyable Audio performance with rich bass, suiting perfectly for music and audio books listening with standard 3. 5mm Audio jack compatible for most devices.

Comfortable listening practice: Mpow kids headphones only 140G, which won’t be a burden at all for children’s neck or your suitcase while traveling. With 2. 8 in. Adjustable headband, The headsets can well fit for kids and teenagers of different ages. On-ear design provides soft padded cushions which can gently cover ears and reducing surrounding noise for kids.

2-Pack easy sharing: Mpow kids headphones come with 2-Pack set with a sharing Splitter, letting kids get used to share with family and friends. The foldable design aims for a more compact portability and storage, making your journey easier than ever.