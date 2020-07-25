Mpow Air I Wireless Gaming Headset – PS4 Headset with Double Chamber Drivers, Detachable Noise Cancelling Microphone, Memory Foam Gaming Headphones



Mpow Air 2.4Ghz Wireless Gaming Headset escapes the limits of cable connections and offers immersive gaming audio

➤Gaming-grade 2.4GHz wireless connection via USB dongle with a range of up to 39 feets

that can be enjoyed uninterrupted for up to 17 hours (at 70% headset volume)

➤One wireless headset for your PC, PS4, PS4 Pro and Mac gaming needs

Or connect via the included cable to any devices that support a 3.5mm connection

➤Mpow gaming headset provides premium 50mm dynamic audio driver combined with 2 separate chambers.

Immerse yourself in the 360-degree full range sound field

➤Detachable microphone with noise cancellation

Plug in to communicate with your team,or detach to relax with music

➤Lightweight aluminum body

The aluminum casing keeps the keyboard structurally sound and stable

➤Comfort and stability

The hybrid of soft memory foam for comfort, leather head beam and sturdy aluminum frame for stability

Notes:

1. Extra Microsoft adapter (Not Included) is needed when connect with old version Xbox One controller.

2. Wireless Compatible only with PC,Mac,PS4,Nintendo.

3. 2.4 GHz wireless connection is not bluetooth connectivity.

4.Microphone can not use when connect to the Some PC in wired mode.May require a 3.5mm 4-pole to mic/stereo splitter adapter(not included).

5.Nintendo Switch（Handheld Mode requires Type-C to USB adapter (not included).

Specification:

【1】Speaker size: 50mm

【2】Sensivitity: 100+/-3dB

【3】Frequency range: 20 Hz-20KHz

【4】Microphone: 6.0x 5.0mm

【5】Microphone sensitivity: -38+/-3dB

【6】Directionality: omni-directional

【7】Connection Type：USB Dongle for 2.4GHz Wireless and 3.5mm

【8】Connection Range：39 feet

【9】Charging Time：2 hours

【10】Battery Life：17hours+

【11】Cable length: 2.2M +/-0.15

【12】Wireless System support: PC, Nintendo,PS4, PS4 Pro and MAC.

【13】Wired System support: Any devices that support a 3.5mm connection

◆ Package Contents:◆

1 x Mpow wireless headset

1 x USB dongle

1 x 3.5 mm connection

1 x USB charging cable

