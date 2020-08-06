MPD: Teen driver’s Dodge Charger clipped by a train | News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – According to Mobile Police, a Dodge Charger driven by an 18-year-old was clipped by a train Wednesday afternoon on Paper Mill Road.

Spokesman Corporal Ryan Blakely said the teen was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He said the teen’s airbags deployed. He also said the vehicle’s front end was “squashed up.” Blakely said the passenger side of the vehicle took most of the damage.

Blakely says power was out in this area so there was no warning that train was coming.