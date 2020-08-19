Mpape Crushed Rock: Nigerians flock to new Abuja beauty spot

An abandoned quarry in Nigeria has been become a tourist hotspot after images were posted on social media earlier this month.

The rocky cliffs climbing into a blue sky, a moss-lined footpath, small green hills and a lake that shimmers in the sun are quite breath-taking and a set of images shared on Twitter at the beginning of August has been liked more than a thousand times.

In a matter of days of the post, the site, known as Crushed Rock, in Mpape – a poor neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital Abuja – was thronged.

There has been a DJ stand, food vendors, hundreds of sun-bathing selfie-takers – and even a band of classical musicians.

Nigerians are not generally known to be outdoor lovers – the weather is very hot in the north and quite humid in the south.

However, there is a burgeoning…