MP2 Weighted Blanket 48 x 72 Inches 15lbs Twin Size with Removable Coolmax Cooling and Warm Cover for Hot and Cold Sleepers Heavy Blanket with Nano – Ceramic Beads Grey

Why Choose MP2 weighted blanket?

MP2 weighted blanket features a non-ceramic bead technology which makes it stand out from the rest in the market. This mainly contributes to the blanket’s durability and comfort as well. The blanket has a 10 point weight distribution to ensure that its degree of comfort is completely unique.

The materials which make this blanket are of exceptional quality implying that they will last for a long time. Other than that, they can be used by both hot and cold sleepers and still find a good night’s sleep. What is in the package?

One piece inner weighted blanket.

One piece removable duvet cover. Tips:

The cover is machine washable. The inner duvet can just be hand washed or spot cleaned.This is why it’s important to use a duvet cover.

Warm and Cool Fabric: This blanket comes with one reversible duvet cover. One side is made from fleece flannel fabric which makes you warm and soft, reverse is coolmax material, which vents heat away from your body. It’s great for sweaty summer nights or you can use it year-round if you run hot. The fabric is breathable, comfortable and skin-friendly

4 Reasons Why Choose MP2 Weighted Blanket: 1) Perfect for cold and hot sleepers; 2) Used for all – season; 3) A great gift idea for your lovers; 4) Giving you better sleep

EVENLY DISTRIBUTED: This cool weighted blanket using nano-ceramic bead technology. Created using a special forging method, the beads are not only more durable than plastic beads but are more comfortable than the glass variety. They’re finer and denser, the same weight is achieved with fewer beads. Due to the fact that they seamlessly blend together, you won’t have to worry about them shifting around; 10 internal clasps also make sure weight is even all throughout the blanket

How to Choose the Right Size and Weight: The heavy blanket is 48″ x 72″ which is suitable for a full or queen size bed. 15lbs is suitable for 120 – 160lbs person. This is perfectly balanced for a single user. The size of a weighted blanket is smaller than the same size regular blanket, because the blanket should lay on top of the bed without hanging over the sides. Otherwise, the weight would tend to pull the blanket over the edge as you shifted during the night

Easy Care and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee: Please remove the duvet cover before washing and wash them separately, use machine wash on a gentle cycle for the inner layer no more than twice one year, to extend its service life, spot clean is more labor-saving. Not too sure if it’s right for you? Don’t worry – MP2 strives to provide 30-day return and replacement service & life-time free customer service