MP urges Diaspora Armenians not to succumb to Azerbaijani provocations – Panorama

MP Edmon Marukyan from the opposition Bright Armenia Party advised Armenians living abroad not to succumb to Azerbaijani provocations.

His remarks followed Armenians were assaulted by Azerbaijani groups in Moscow on Thursday night.

Marukyan warned Diaspora Armenians versus being associated with street brawl, mentioning physical violence “can not be a method of expression for us.”

“I call on our compatriots in the Diaspora not to succumb to provocations and not to get involved in provoked ethnic clashes. It is an unacceptable and destructive practice,” he stated on Facebook.

“It is essential to reveal restraint, keep one’s cool and record at last that there is just one location meant for making use of force, the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where our soldiers and leaders protect our homeland and, if essential, utilize force to enforce peace.

” I contact the diplomatic agents of the Republic of Armenia to launch hotlines in embassies and consulates to gather the information of our compatriots who were subjected to violence in the wake of attacks by Azerbaijanis and start legal procedures in compliance with the provided nation’s legislation, offering the essential legal and other support to our compatriots,” the legislator stated.