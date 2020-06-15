MP: Political decision made to indict Gagik Tsarukyan – Panorama

A “political decision” has been made for Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan to enter the Armenian National Assembly on Tuesday with a petition to strip opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary immunity and indict him, PAP MP Naira Zohrabyan said on Facebook.

“Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan of Armenia still has a chance to refuse fulfilling a political order. !No Pasarán!” she wrote.

Tsarukyan was summoned to the National Security Service (NSS) on Sunday and questioned there for eight hours after security forces searched his home earlier. The criminal proceedings were launched against him following the opposition MP decried the government’s coronavirus handling and called for its resignation.

PAP representatives and a large band of Tsarukyan’s supporters rallied away from NSS headquarters on Sunday. Police detained some 225 backers of the lawmaker and also used violence against MPs.