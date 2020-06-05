MP Bob Seely apologises after going to a barbecue during lockdown

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely, pictured, has apologised for potentially breaching lockdown rules by attending a BBQ in his constituency on the Isle of Wight

A Tory MP who is top efforts to promote the particular coronavirus contact-tracing app demo on the Isle of Wight has been pushed to apologise after that emerged experience have busted lockdown guidelines.

Bob Seely went to a barbecue with his partner which was managed by the Spectator magazine’s mouthpiece editor Freddy Gray, The Guardian noted.

Others there integrated the chief of the Brexit party, Richard Tice, great partner, personal journalist Isabel Oakeshott. Mr Seely mentioned he was not aware others will be present if he arrived with regard to a conference at the residence in the town of Seaview and apologised for not leaving earlier. At the time in the meeting Government guidance recommended against groupings mixing through different families, including within gardens.

Mr Seely, who is within the Commons international affairs pick committee, have been a singing advocate in the tracing software being trialled on the Isle of Wight.

In March, he or she urged brand-new visitors to the island to self-isolate at least a few days, adding: ‘We need to do what we can to make sure our NHS is not overwhelmed.’

In a statement to his nearby paper concerning the alleged break, he mentioned: ‘As the island’s MP, I have experienced a lots of dialogue along with local inhabitants over latest weeks.

‘The vast majority of those have been within the phone and also the internet. A number of these – when requested – have been in person, at a two:metre distance and outside.

‘I was in Seaview two weeks ago undertaking constituency work. Whilst there, I agreed to visit someone who wanted to discuss the app. He is a journalist and an acquaintance.

‘When I arrived, I saw another couple of people there, which I was not expecting. I thought about leaving, but felt that was perhaps overreacting.

‘I apologise because, on balance, I called this wrong. It would have better to have spoken to this person without any others nearby.’

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice was at the event along with his girlfriend Isabel Oakeshott

The barbecue was hosted in the village of Seaview on the Isle of Wight, where Mr Seely is the local MP

He added: ‘At a sensible distance, we talked in the garden. The others left 15 minutes later, and I stayed to talk with this person [Gray] for a further 20 minutes or so. I then left.

‘I didn’t go inside any building, nor did I have a drink. As it was after normal working hours, my girlfriend was with me.

‘In the interests of being transparent, I am happy to confirm that, as the island’s MP, I have had a very small number of other such face-to-face conversations – again at a social distance – over recent weeks with other people on the Isle of Wight (such as council, media and public health representatives) when asked for.’

Mr Gray told the particular Guardian he invited Mr Seely over to discuss the app plus stressed the MP did not drink virtually any alcohol.

It comes after Boris Johnson’s chief aide Dominic Cummings was embroiled in controversy for flouting his own rules by driving 260-miles from London to County Durham and going on a day trip to the market town associated with Barnard Castle.