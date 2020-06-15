MP Amy Callaghan, 28, undergoes life-saving emergency surgery after brain haemorrhage 

SNP MP Amy Callaghan, 28, has undergone life-saving emergency surgery after collapsing with a brain haemorrhage.

The MP for East Dunbartonshire was found collapsed in the home by her partner, and it has undergone emergency neurosurgery.

She is currently recovering in hospital, in accordance with a statement posted on Twitter.

The statement said: “Thanks to the immense skill and response of the medical team involved in her care, Amy was able to successfully pull through the operation and is now stable in hospital.”

Thanking NHS staff for “saving her life”, it added: “Amy is in good spirits and in a position to communicate well with family. She has been overrun with the messages of support and kindness, which are a huge source of encouragement.

“She has made great progress thus far but is under no illusion of the seriousness of her condition and the rehabilitation which will follow.

“As she always did throughout her life, she’s going to continue to fight. She is set to over come what barriers, if any, may now arise because of this incident.

“She desires to make clear that her constituency work will continue: her office remains open for anyone who require help and support.

“There is a period of required rest and recovery. Whilst this is ongoing, we ask that you respect her and her family’s safety and privacy.

“It is the privilege of her life to be elected as the Member of Parliament for East Dunbartonshire. There is absolutely no doubt that Amy will come back stronger, fitter and more determined than ever to continue in that role and serve, to the best of her ability, the people of her constituency.”