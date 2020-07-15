Mozilla VPN launches in six countries, available on Windows, iOS and Android

After a short period of testing, Mozilla is launching its VPN service in six countries – US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia. The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows with Mac and Linux support not far off.

Mozilla VPN (formerly referred to as Firefox Private Network) is asking $4.99 and claims to provide two hold two main advantages over its competitors. For one, the overall browsing should be faster due to the highly-optimized code, and secondly, Mozilla says it’s collecting only absolutely necessary user data in order to help keep its service running however it doesn’t keep logs nor does it sell important computer data.

There’s also a built-in VPN service for Firefox browsers in the works, and the company will charge you $2.99 monthly for unlimited browsing.

Source