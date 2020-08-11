Mozilla is laying off 250 people and planning a ‘new focus’ on making money

Mozilla is laying off 250 people, about a quarter of its workforce, and plans to refocus some teams on projects designed to make money. The company will have roughly 750 employees going forward, a spokesperson confirmed.

The coronavirus pandemic “significantly impacted our revenue,” Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker wrote in a blog post this morning. “As a result, our pre-COVID plan was no longer workable.”

Mozilla’s operations in Taipei will be closed as a result of the layoffs. The company didn’t otherwise say which teams will be impacted. Mozilla previously laid off 70 people in January, blaming the slow rollout of new revenue products, according to TechCrunch.

“I desperately wish there was some other way.”

As part of the layoffs, Baker laid out a series of new focuses for Mozilla to set a stronger course for the company. That includes focuses on building community, building new products that “mitigate harms” and “that people love and want” to use, and crucially, to build out new revenue streams.

Mozilla makes most of its money from companies paying to make their search engine the default in Firefox. This includes deals with Baidu in China, Yandex in Russia, and most notably, Google in the US and most of the rest of the world. The company also makes money from royalties,…