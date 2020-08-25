Movo VXR10 Universal Video Microphone with Shock Mount, Deadcat Windscreen, Case for iPhone, Android Smartphones, Canon EOS, Nikon DSLR Cameras and Camcorders – Perfect Camera Microphone, Shotgun Mic



Price: $39.95

(as of Aug 25,2020 01:13:25 UTC – Details)

Product Description

PROFESSIONAL MOVO MIC: The durable aluminum construction and battery-free design includes a sturdy integrated shock mount to minimize handling noise

1-YEAR WARRANTY: We’ve got your back. Our products are designed to ease your technical woes, not add to them. Our friendly US-Based support is here to help – NOTE: To reduce hiss when using the mic on a DSLR camera, we recommend using manual audio levels, accessible from your camera’s menu.

CREATE: Essential compact shotgun microphone for recording YouTube Vlogs, Tik Tok, interviews, family vacation trips, live music, outdoor events, tutorials.

INCLUDES: Furry “Deadcat” Windscreen, Soft Case, 3.5mm TRS Output Cable (For DSLR Cameras, Camcorders, Recorders), 3.5mm TRRS Output Cable (For Smartphones, Tablets, and Mac)