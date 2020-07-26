A movers’ truck with the words “Liberation” on the top shows up outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan province on Sunday, July 26,2020 China bought the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic dispute at a time when relations have actually sunk to their least expensive level in years.
A bus left the premises soon prior to 3 medium-sized trucks got here and left just hours later on, with vehicles bearing diplomatic plates leaving around the exact same time. The contents of each car are totally unidentified at this time.
A male tried to unfurl a banner or indication on the scene late on Sunday, however police fasted to eliminate him.
( AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
China bought the closure of the consulate following the U.S. order to close the Chinese consulate inHouston
.
( AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
The U.S. declared that the consulate was operating as a nest of spies who attempted to take information from Texas centers, consisting of the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
China called the accusations “malicious slander.”
The Associated Press added to this report.
