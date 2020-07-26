A bus left the premises soon prior to 3 medium-sized trucks got here and left just hours later on, with vehicles bearing diplomatic plates leaving around the exact same time. The contents of each car are totally unidentified at this time.

VIRGINIA, UTAH RESIDENTS REPORT RECEIVING UNSOLICITED PACKETS OF SEEDS IN THE MAIL SUPPOSEDLY FROM CHINA

A male tried to unfurl a banner or indication on the scene late on Sunday, however police fasted to eliminate him.

China bought the closure of the consulate following the U.S. order to close the Chinese consulate inHouston

.

The U.S. declared that the consulate was operating as a nest of spies who attempted to take information from Texas centers, consisting of the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

China called the accusations “malicious slander.”

