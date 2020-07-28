Movies Anywhere is the latest service to add a viewing party feature

Movies Anywhere is presenting a brand-new “Watch Together” viewing party feature for its motion picture locker apps, enabling several users to sync up and take pleasure in a movie together.

While the continuous COVID-19 pandemic has actually seen a increase in viewing party apps for streaming services (both 3rd-party and authorities), Movies Anywhere’s variation varies by letting you see movies you have actually acquired, rather of restricting you to the streaming brochures for which you have memberships (something that can alter day by day). Additionally, Movies Anywhere’s Watch Together feature deals with both its mobile and desktop apps, something that’s unusual for many viewing party services.

Setting it up is simple: the host sends a six-digit welcome code, which visitors can utilize to go into the page for the motion picture in concern in the Movies Anywhere app. There are no chat functions or videoconferencing overlays, simply easy emoji responses and the choice to demand that the host time out or rewind.

There are, obviously, a couple of cautions: everybody who desires to sign up with requirements to have gain access to to the movie on Movies Anywhere, significance that everybody either has to currently own the movie in concern or be provided a copy utilizing the business’s Screen Passfeature Additionally, the motion picture requirements to be on Movies Anywhere, which still does not have movies from Lionsgate, MGM, and Paramount, in addition to other smaller sized studios.

Watch Together supports up to 10 audiences at the same time, although it’ll be difficult to struck that number, considering that Movies Anywhere needs that everybody own a copy and you can just provide out 3 copies of a movie with Screen Pass at the same time. The brand-new feature is offered now through both the Movies Anywhere site and apps.