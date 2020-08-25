Movie theaters and Covid-19: Why this film buff won’t return to a multiplex if there is no vaccine

And I have been more than OKAY: What’s the issue with going through a couple of more loops in my life of, state, “Chinatown,” “Beat the Devil,” “Repo Man” or “The Godfather: Part II”?

Or, for that matter, downloading such first-run motion pictures as “Da 5 Bloods,” “First Cow,” “Emma,” “Shirley,” “Crip Camp” and numerous other award-worthy made-for-TV series such as “I Know This Much Is True,” “Unorthodox” and the so-far-remarkable “Lovecraft Country.”

As I state: That’s more than OK.

This is what I’m speaking about: Back in 1989, the New York author Phillip Lopate released an essay recalling practically thirty years previously to what he remembered as a “ heroic age of moviegoing It was the hinge of the 1960s when landmark movies by such foreign directors as Jean-Luc Godard, Federico Fellini, Francois Truffaut, Akira Kurosawa, Michelangelo Antonioni, Ingmar Bergman and others were getting here fresh on America’s doorstep to spark in the creativities of young film fans strong and stirring possibilities for the art type. At the very same time, there was comparable enjoyment for those very same film fans in finding the surprise splendors of vintage Hollywood motion pictures made by such myriad directors as Preston Sturges, Howard Hawks, John Ford,William Wellman and Alfred Hitchcock It was all the very same to Lopate, at the time a Brooklyn high school trainee and budding film buff, who triggered in identified, near-quixotic pursuit of odd, underestimated or difficult motion pictures in little theaters and repertory homes …

