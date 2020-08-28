Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Stainless Steel and Black Velcro Fabric Smartwatch, Color: Black (Model: 3660031)



Price: $495.00 - $347.00

(as of Aug 28,2020 02:45:44 UTC – Details)



Movado connect 2. 0 pairs to your smartphone via Bluetooth to display prominent functions and receive notifications for calls, texts, and app Alerts. This powerful smartwatch runs The latest wear OS by Google technology, which allows for use of apps right on the watch. It plays music, logs your movement and takes your heart rate using Google fit and can be set for reminders to assist you in daily living. The high resolution digital Display is incredibly crisp. Customizable in hundreds of variations by mixing and matching design and data, it provides a multitude of style options so you get the look and feel that you want. The chique design is built off years of Movado style and engineering research, bringing you their very best. Beyond its eye-catching artistry and visionary Google technology, Movado connect 2. 0 enables you to get answers from Google assistant, perform tasks, control apps and devices, receive commute information, and find directions. Respond to messages right from your watch with new input methods such as handwriting recognition, keyboard, and voice (android phones only). Google fit and third party apps help you amp up your fitness through improved activity recognition and tracking. Make secure payments right from your wrist with Google pay. Movado connect 2. 0 works with both iOS and android smartphones. And it does it all with up to a day of battery life.

QUALITY MATERIALS, ICONIC STYLE: Features a 42 mm gunmetal ion-plated stainless steel case with ceramic case back and round digital touchscreen dial featuring hundreds of customizable dial variations on a black interchangeable fabric sport strap.

SMART MODULE: Powered with Wear OS by Google , Displays phone calls, appointments, emails, apps, music, text and social media messages; equipped with Google Fit for activity tracking, Google Pay for quick payments from your wrist and Google Assistant; Heart Rate Monitor; Programmable Pushers; Smart Crown; charging cable for smart module.

GORILLA GLASS CRYSTAL: A thin sheet of glass that is able to survive the real-world events that most commonly cause glass failure. This glass has improved damage resistance and toughness by helping to prevent the deep chips and scratches that cause glass to break.

2 YEAR : Movado offers a 2-year limited against defects in materials and workmanship that prevent the watch from functioning properly under normal use. Only purchases from an authorized retailer are covered by the manufacturer’s .